Mary Lou McClellan, 94, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at her residence.

Mary Lou was born on November 6, 1928, in the May Hill Community, near Seaman, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester and Bessie (Storer) Post. Mary Lou belonged to the United Presbyterian Church of Seaman. She took great pride in caring for her family and home, as well as running the McClellan Frostee Freeze. Mary Lou also belonged to Seaman Ladies’ Auxiliary, the Lucky Dozen Club, and the Adams County Snowbirds.

In addition to her parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Sam McClellan, whom she married on June 19, 1946, and who passed away on October 8, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Cyrus Post; and her sister, Dorothy “Dottie” McClellan.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughter, Sue (Gary) Call and by her son, Gary (Bonnie Harover) McClellan, both of West Union. Mary Lou will be missed by her three grandchildren, Brent (Angie) McClellan, Julie (Jason) Cook, and Summer (Chad) Ayers; and by her six great-grandchildren, Alec, Morgan, Livia, Abby, Cassie, and Parker.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Mike Hughes and Larry Anderson will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Mary Lou’s name to the United Presbyterian Church of Seaman, 17790 Main Street, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.