West Union first baseman Audrey Weakley takes a cut in the first inning of the Lady Dragons’ loss to Eastern on April 11. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a two-week layoff due mostly to inclement weather, Coach Miranda Grooms and her West Union Lady Dragons softball squad were back on the diamond on Tuesday afternoon, playing just their fourth game of the spring. After opening the spring with losses to Huntington, Manchester and Whiteoak, the Lady Dragons played host on Tuesday to the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, who were also playing just their fourth game, though they had two wins to show for their efforts.

The Lady Warriors have a potent lineup, loaded with big hitters, and it showed on Tuesday as they pounded West Union pitching for 19 hits and 21 runs, taking control early and then tacking on a nine-run seventh inning to claim a 21-3 victory, keeping the West Union girls winless on the spring.

The visitors wasted no time, scoring five times in their first two at-bats off of Lady Dragons’ starter Lily Reed, before the home team got on the board in the bottom of the second on an RBI ground out by Reed and a base hit by Shelby Stephenson that drove home Carly Leonard to make it 5-2.

The Lady Warriors played “add on” with one more in the top of the fourth and then four runs in the top of the sixth to take a commanding 12-2 lead. West Union got one in their half of the sixth when a Kenzie Stout ground out scored Olivia Lewis, who went 3 for 3 in the game, but to take away any mystery, Eastern erupted for nine runs in the top of the seventh on the strength of five extra-base hits to account for the game’s final count of 21-3.

Though the Lady Warriors banged out the 19 base knocks, eight for extra bases, they were aided by numerous West Union fielding miscues, leading to 14 unearned runs.

The Lady Dragons will look to place that first mark on the left side of the ledger on Thursday and Friday as they face two more conference game, a trip to Lynchburg and a home game with the first place Fairfield Lady Lions.

Eastern Brown

322 104 9 —21

West Union

020 001 0 —3

E. Brown Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Perkins 3-3-1-0, Bell 6-3-1-1, Duncan 4-0-1-1, Dunseith 2-2-2-2, Grooms 6-4-4-3, Edmisten 6-3-2-1, Kattwinkel 7-0-2-3, Arey 4-2-2-1, Brummett 1-0-0-0, Clark 5-2-0-1, Shelton 5-1-4-2, Team 49-21-19-15.

Extra-Base Hits: Bell 2B, Grooms 2B, 3B, Edmisten 2B, Kattwinkel 2B, Shelton 2B, Arey 3B, Dunseith 3B

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Boldman 3-0-0-0, Ford 3-0-2-0, Bushelman 0-0-0-0, Weakley 3-0-1-0, Stapleton 0-0-0-0, Lewis 3-2-3-0, Stout 3-0-0-1, Reed 3-0-0-1, Leonard 2-1-1-0, Cooper 1-0-0-0, Stephenson 3-0-1-1, Mason 2-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Team 27-3-8-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Leonard 2B, Lewis 2B (2)

E. Brown Pitching:

Arey (W) 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K

Brummett 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R

W. Union Pitching:

Reed (L) 5 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Boldman 2 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 2 ER