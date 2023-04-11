Whiteoak hands Peebles an 11-1 defeat

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After posting victories in their first four outings of this 2023 spring campaign, the Peebles Indians baseball squad ran into a buzz saw on April 6, a buzz saw that many teams of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will run into this season, that being the always tough Whiteoak Wildcats. The Indians had conference wins over Eastern Brown and Ripley under their belts before last week’s trip to the grasses of Whiteoak,a trip that has sent sorrow into the hearts of many visiting teams.

That was to be the case last Thursday afternoon as the Indians just couldn’t seem to get untracked, following into a big deficit early and seeing the Wildcats cruise to a six-inning run rule 11-1 victory.

It was a tough day for Peebles starter Ethan Beekman as the Wildcats roughed him up for eight runs in just three innings of work, beginning that onslaught with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, getting a two-run single from catcher Nate Price, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ian Griffith and a bases-loaded walk to Kaden Moon-Stone.

The Indians got one of those runs back in the top of the second off Whiteoak starter Landon Barnett when a double t left by Mason Sims brought home Zane Porter with what proved to be the only offensive highlight of the evening for the visitors.

The Whiteoak offense went right back to work in the bottom of the second, scoring one on an Eli Roberts sacrifice fly, then added on three more in the bottom of the third on a two-run double from Barnett and yet another run-scoring sacrifice fly, this one from Carson Emery that made it 8-1.

Later leading 9-1 as the bottom of the sixth began, the Cats sent everyone home an inning early as they executed the walk-off run rule win, a Roberts two-bagger bringing home the winning run off of Peebles reliever Bradley Shoemaker.

The Indians only mustered two hits off of Whiteoak pitching, the aforementioned double by Sims and a base hit by catcher Garrett Shiveley. Whaiteoak’s Barnett went the distance for the win, allowing just the two hits and whiffing seven Peebles hitters.

Coach Kenny Dick’s Peebles squad will try to get back on the winning track as well as pick up another conference win when travel to Fayetteville on Wednesday, April 12 and will be right back in SHAC play the following day when they host North Adams.

Peebles

010 000 —1

Whiteoak

413 012 —11

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Reed 3-0-0-0, Grooms 2-0-0-0, Shomaker 2-0-0-0, Porter 1-1-0-0, M. Sims 2-0-1-1, Beekman 1-0-0-0, C. Sims 1-0-0-0, Day 2-0-0-0, Shiveley 2-0-1-0, Cummings 2-0-0-0, Team 18-1-2-1.

Extra-Base Hits: M. Sims 2B

Whiteoak Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): L. Roades 3-1-0-0, Barnett 4-2-1-3, Emery 4-2-21, Price 3-2-2-2, Griffith 3-2-2-1, Roberts 3-0-1-2, Z, Roades 3-0-0-1, Donohoo 2-1-1-0, Moon-Stone 0-1-0-1, Team 25-11-9-11.

Extra-Base Hits: Griffith 2B (2), Price 2B, Roberts 2B, Barnett

Peebles Pitching:

Beekman (L) 3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, 81 pitches

Shoemaker 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 44 pitches

Whiteoak Pitching:

Barnett (W) 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 75 pitches