Come-from-behind win in game one, shutout in game two

Manchester first baseman Braylan Rickett stretches for the throw to reach his glove and record an out in game one of the Hounds’ doubleheader sweep at Ripley on April 8. Umpire Brian Miley looks on ready to make the “out” call. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhounds went into Saturday morning’s doubleheader at Ripley in the midst of a three-game losing streak but broke that streak in a big way after their trip down US 52. The Hounds swept the twinbill from the host Blue Jays, 12-4 and 12-0, to jump back over the .500 mark on the season at 4-3.

In Game One on Saturday, the Hounds fell behind early when Ripley scored three unearned runs of of Manchester starter Drew Kennedy without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the second. That lead for the home team didn’t even last a half inning as the Greyhounds busted out for a six-spot in their half of the third off of Ripley hurlers Spencer Gray and Lucas Garlejo.

Connor Darnell walked to lead off the Greyhound third and was sacrificed to second by Parker Hayslip. Drew Kennedy was hit by a pitch followed by a walk to Aaron Lucas to fill the bases. Darnell would cross home on a Ripley error and a Luke Applegate base hit plated Kennedy with the second run. A perfectly placed bunt by Traevyn Hilderbrand actually got two runs across, Lucas and Applegate, to give the visitors the lead. Another bunt, this time by Landon Doyle, resulted in a base hit and an RBI as Hilderbrand raced home. The final run of the inning came when Braylan Rickett, who had earlier walked, came home on a Garlejo wild pitch.

The Hounds added to their advantage in the top half of the fifth. Rickett and Doyle led off the inning with infield hits before Jamie Wallace was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Darnell walked to force home Rickett and a fielder’s choice ground out by Hayslip drove home Doyle to make it 8-3. Wallace came racing home on a wild pitch, catapulting the covering pitcher to score the ninth Manchester run.

In the top of the sixth, a combination of Ripley errors resulted in one more run and the Blue Jays answered that with one in their half of the sixth that made it 10-4. In the top of the seventh, the Hounds tacked on two more, one on a run-scoring double by Lucas who came home on an error to make it 12-4. In the bottom of the seventh, Manchester reliever Parker Hayslip got ground out, strike out, strikeout to finish off the Jays.

The Hounds only had six hits in the game one win but took advantage of eight walks issued by Ripley pitching and five Blue Jay errors that produced five unearned runs. Drew Kennedy pitched the first four innings to get the win, allowing not a single hit and striking out six. Parker Hayslip tossed the final three frames, allowing two hits and fanning five.

Game two might have been a “no mas” in a boxing ring as the Greyhounds scored in every at-bat and dominated the Blue Jays in a five-inning 12-0 run rule win.

Aaron Lucas got the starting nod for Manchester in game two and was brilliant, going five shutout innings and striking out 11 hitters, while his offense took care of business with a six-run bottom of the first

In that big top of the first, a Luke Applegate single produced two runs, and he later crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Ripley starter Grant Jodrey. A Landon Doyle ground out scored the inning’s fourth run , and two passed balls allowed Braylan Rickett and Rylee Lehr to score and make it 6-0.

Lucas helped his own cause in the bottom of the second, singling, stealing second, moving to third on a wild pitch then scoring on a second wild pitch. While Lucas continued to throw bullets past Ripley hitters, the Greyhound offense plated three more in the bottom of the third, getting run-scoring hits from Connor Darnell and Parker Hayslip. Two more in the bottom of the fourth made it 12-0, setting up the top of the fifth for Lucas to finish off the Jays in run rule fashion. The senior righty closed out in style, striking out the side as the Hounds secured the DH sweep and two wins in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The wins improved the Hounds to 4-3 overall and they had their biggest challenge of the season awaiting them on Monday, April 10 as they were on the road to face the Whiteoak WIldcats, who were undefeated in conference action. On Tuesday, the Hounds continued SHAC play with a road trip to Lynchburg, before they return home on Wednesday and Thursday for non-conference home games with Augusta and St. Patrick.

(Update: The Greyhounds fell 12-0 at Whiteoak on Monday afternoon to even their mark at 4-4 on the spring.)

Game Two

Ripley

000 00 —0

Manchester

613 2x —12

Ripley Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): A. Applegate 2-0-0-0, Bartley 2-0-1-0, Gray 2-0-0-0, McRae 1-0-0-0, Garlejo 1-0-0-0, Rayhawk 2-0-1-0, D. Applegate 1-0-0-0, Corns 1-0-0-0, Jodrey 1-0-0-0, Buchanan 0-0-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Ridenour 2-0-0-0, Team 17-0-2-0.

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hayslip 2-1-1-2, Kennedy 3-0-0-0, Lucas 2-2-1-0, Applegate 2-2-1-2, Hilderbrand 1-2-0-0, Rickett 2-2-1-0, Doyle 3-1-0-2, Lehr 1-1-0-0, Adams 0-0-0-0, Darnell 2-1-1-1, Team 18-12-5-6.

Ripley Pitching:

Jodrey (L) 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 37 pitches

Rayhawk 3.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 73 pitches

Manchester Pitching:

Lucas (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11K, 7