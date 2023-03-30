ABCAP Empowering Women Entrepreneurs Seminar

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs was the topic of ABCAP’s Business Development Seminar held on Thursday, March 22 at the Willow Event Center in Winchester, Ohio. The event was held in conjunction with the Adams and Brown County Chambers of Commerce and sponsored by the OSU Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

Lisa Tumbleson-Davis of ABCAP Business Department introduced the day that started with speaker Victoria Hicks of “The Trendy Gypsy”. Hicks spoke on the topic “Dress Professional on a Budget.” Encouraging participants to throw out old fashion rules, Hicks made her case for wearing ripped jeans or joggers in a boardroom. She emphasized that tennis shoes are the new “fashion” shoes and gave her audience a desire to start thrifting. Her upbeat presentation and positive vibes began the morning with sustaining energy as she asked, “Are you picking up what I’m putting down?”

Maria Daniels, integrated nutritionist and restorative fitness trainer, focused on busy women and the need for healthy nutrition. She emphasized keeping things simple and stress to a minimum. Daniels was persistent in her message to listen to what your body tells you.

Kelly Gordon serves as Director of the Women’s Business Center for central Appalachia. Her session “Hobby to Jobby” encouraged women to do what they love but to know – it’s still work. Dubbing herself the “Queen of Side Hustles,” Gordon ran a successful Etsy store for years and now owns a mobile beverage bar. She appreciates her capacity to work with aspiring businesses from start-up to exit in her role at the Women’s Business Center. Gordon explained that women often filled everyone else’s cup and highlighted the need for women to be poured into.

Ohio State University Program Coordinator for the Center for Cooperatives Charissa Gardner gave an overview of the Manufacturing Extension Program. They work with manufacturers to help them create and retain jobs, increase profits, and save time and money. “If you are making something from the ground up, you are a manufacturer,” said Gardner. They may be able to help you!

The day concluded with a Reset, Refocus, Recharge motivational performance by Melissa Kirkpatrick. She believes, “Your life is your business, and your business is your life – don’t go it alone, hire the coach!” ABCAP Business Department will host a “My Vision Board Workshop” on May 16 from 9 a.m. – noon with Kirkpatrick as the facilitator.

It was a delightful morning of learning, fellowship, laughter, and delicious snacks catered by Nikki Blodgett. Participants walked away with plenty of promotional materials, and at least one attendee scored a pair of bedazzled jeans from The Trendy Gypsy.

Thursday’s empowerment seminar covered everything from fashion, food, hobbies, assistance, and ways to keep ourselves driven and inspired. If you’d like information on any of the day’s presenters, please get in touch with Lisa Tumbleson-Davis at ltumbleson@abcap.net.

As Coco Chanel said, “A girl should be two things, who and what she wants.”