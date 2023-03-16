Regional Director for Representative Brad Wenstrup

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Twenty years ago, Teresa Lewis’ life took an unexpected turn. She was faced with a life-changing situation and knew things would never be the same again. Life was going to move on – and so was she.

Lewis is married to Tim Lewis (who she says is an amazing person) and has three sons. For the first 15 years of their marriage, the family raised massive amounts of tobacco, tended cattle, and grew hay. Tobacco was their primary source of income. She explained, “I worked in the tobacco patch, set tobacco, stripped tobacco. It was our life, and I loved it.”

At the end of the 1990s and early 2000, there was a government tobacco buyout, and it seriously altered the life Lewis knew. She told Tim she would go into the workforce and start by returning to school. Lewis enrolled at Shawnee State University in October 2003. Lewis shared that after she paid the fees and purchased the books, she got into her car to drive home and suddenly felt completely unsettled. She said, “I did not feel like what I did was right.” When she told Tim how she was feeling, he understood. He encouraged her to get her money back and convinced her that things would work out fine.

The following day, Lewis did return to Shawnee and withdrew her enrollment. Traveling through Shawnee Forest that day, she noted the beautiful fall foliage. She took that time to have a conversation with God. She prayed, “I really want to do something, and I want your direction. I want to help people, even just making coffee or answering the phone.” Those were the requests – helping people, making coffee, and answering the phone. She left her concerns there on her ride home and was at peace.

When Lewis arrived home, her son told her she had a call from her friend Mary Glasgow who worked with Representative Rob Portman of Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. Glasgow’s call asked Lewis, “How would you like to come to work for Rob Portman?” Lewis needed clarification, she had already volunteered for Portman’s campaign, but Glasgow explained this job was not campaign-related. The position was a case worker in the official office. Lewis asked, “What does a case worker do?” Glasgow replied, “You help people and always answer the phone.” Glasgow continued, “Usually, in the afternoon, we take a break and make a pot of coffee.” Lewis started to cry.

Lewis landed the job and started the following week. On her first day of work, she sat at the desk that would be her desk for many years. She said, “A peace came over me, and that started a journey of the most amazing work you can imagine.”

Lewis received training in Washington, D.C. Initially, her primary role was working with veterans and social security. She worked with Portman until he went to the Cabinet and then worked for Representative Jean Schmidt. Today she proudly represents Representative Brad Wenstrup.

Wenstrup said of Lewis, “Teresa Lewis has been an incredible asset to our office over the last 10 years. Not only has she worked hard for me, but she has been working for the people of Ohio’s 2nd District since Rob Portman was their Representative. Her deep knowledge of the area and dedication to service has helped thousands of constituents over the years, and I look forward to her continued service in the years to come.”

One of the things that Lewis finds vital to the congressional office is that it is nonpartisan and that they work for everyone. She shared, “We always hope for a positive outcome. Sometimes it doesn’t work that way. Things can be complicated and may not work out for the constituents, but it won’t be because we didn’t put in the effort and work.”

Three offices in the district fall under District Director Alex Scharfetter. The West and eastern counties’ Field Representatives are Anthony Spaetzel and Juli Stephens. Each office works on cases having to do with the federal government, like IRS/SSA/Medicare, Passports/USCIS/USPS, and VA/Military/USACE. Lewis’s role has changed as she is now the Regional Director for Representative Wenstrup in Peebles, Ohio (central counties). Lewis directs the Adams, Ross, and Pickaway County offices. The caseworkers are Kellie Shivener, Josh Motley, and Jeremy Shanklin. She says she enjoys being behind the scenes but occasionally works on cases. She describes the case working team, “They’re amazing, dedicated, and hardworking people – well trained and good at what they do.”

The help that Lewis and the other district team members provide is with the authority of Congressman Wenstrup’s name and the work they do as his representatives. Lewis describes the work as very rewarding and, at times, heartbreaking. “To help people in our district over the years has been amazingly beautiful,” she said. And continued, “We have an amazing boss who raises the bar and has an incredible work ethic that translates into his staff.”

Twenty years in, Lewis’ sons are grown, and she and Tim are proud grandparents to four grandsons and one little granddaughter. Things have changed through the years; Lewis is free from the separation anxiety from her family that she once experienced and is comfortable working evenings and representing the Congressman at events.

Lewis said she starts her day by “Asking God for His protection and mercy and that I can do what I can to honor Him and the work we do.” Lewis shared her love for being a wife, mother, and working on the farm. But twenty years ago, her life moved in a different direction, and she moved right along with it and exclaimed, “Oh, what a ride!”