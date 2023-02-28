Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) has formally launched a Congressional investigation in the origins of COVID-19 by requesting Dr. Anthony Fauci, senior Biden administration health and security officials, and others related to the COVID-19 pandemic and our response to it. Wenstrup, joined by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY), is tasked with investigating all of the societal effects of COVID-19, including the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and the Federal Government’s funding of “gain-of-function research” as the newly appointed Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The current letters follow up on December 13, 2022 requests for the same documents, information, and testimony and are signed by members of the Select Subcommittee.

“The American people deserve real answers after years of suffering through the Coronavirus pandemic and related government policies. This investigation must begin with where and how this virus came about so that we can attempt to predict, prepare for, or preferably prevent a pandemic from happening again. Government scientists and government funded researchers have so far been less-than-forthcoming in their knowledge and actions, including work with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and potential pandemic pathogens. We can’t accept more years of stonewalling; the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is committed to conducting a proper investigation that the American people have demanded,” said Select Subcommittee Chairman Wenstrup.

These letters build on a report Wenstrup and Republicans on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released in December of 2022 into the origins of COVID-19.

Oversight Committee Republicans have sent numerous letters to officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the previous Congress.

The Committee’s investigation last Congress already uncovered three key facts: growing evidence shows COVID-19 likely originated from the Wuhan Lab and the Chinese Communist Party covered it up; U.S. taxpayer dollars were being funneled to the Wuhan Lab to conduct risky gain-of-function research on novel bat coronaviruses; and Dr. Fauci was aware of this information at the start of the pandemic. More information is needed to further the investigation and inform legislative solutions.