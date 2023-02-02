News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced that it received a fourth gift from Sue McGovney to the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund.Ms. McGovney established the Scholarship Fund several years ago in memory of herlate husband, Charles Hugh McGovney, who passed away in 2018.

Hugh McGovney was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacyand had served for over 50 years as a pharmacist with Blake Pharmacy in WestUnion and Peebles.Sue graduated from Morehead State Universityand retired after 35 years as a teacher with theAdams County School System.

“We both had a passion for Adams County, where we grew up and earned a good living,” Sueremarked as she delivered her latest gift, “Hugh’sand my legacy of supporting education will continue with this endowment fund.”

“Every year Hugh would contribute to his Individual Retirement Account as heprepared to enjoy his retirement,” Sue continued, “However, he was never reallyable to enjoy the retirement he planned for. Following his wishes, I am now able tomake yearly IRA distributions to the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund atthe Adams County Foundation.”

“We appreciate Sue’s passion for Adams County and her support of education. Weare finding more and more donors making gifts from their Individual RetirementAccounts,” said Kent Gulley, a Trustee with the Foundation, “It’s a convenient way tofurther our mission to improve the quality of life for all of Adams County.” Gulley alsoreminded everyone the deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 15.

To apply go to www.accfo.org and click on ‘Scholarship Application.

For more information contact the Adams County Community Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, Oh 45693, phone (937) 544-8659, or visit their website: www.accfo.org.