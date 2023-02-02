Press Release

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the food budget of families in need so they can purchase healthy food and move toward self-sufficiency. Eligibility varies based on factors such as income and household size.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has been providing emergency allotments of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) since March 2020. The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services has informed Adams County Department of Job and Family Services that the emergency allotments are ending after almost 3 years. Congress passed The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which will end the emergency allotments after February 2023. The emergency allotments ensured all households would receive the maximum allotment based on their eligibility. Households were receiving their normal allotment the first of each month and then receiving the emergency allotment at the end of the month. Starting in March 2023, households will ONLY receive their normal allotment (based on SNAP eligibility rules without emergency allotments) on their regular issuance dates from the 1st to the 20th of the month. With the ending of this Federal Program, and due to this being a federal law change, there are no fair hearing rights or fair hearing benefits on the ending of the SNAP emergency allotments.

Adams County Department of Job and Family Services welcomes you to call the agency with any questions. Snap recipients are being notified directly by mail, phone, or text. Please be aware that the emergency allotment was a Federal Program (not a county program), and federal law changed the SNAP emergency allotments. Our caseworkers are unable to change the ending of the emergency allotment, but we can answer any questions regarding such change.

