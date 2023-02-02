By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

During the West Union Council meeting on January 24, Village Administrator Jerry Kirker reported on a letter he received from a resident regarding her water bill, which exceeded $5000. The bill resulted from a water leak that had evidently gone undetected.

Kirker explained that in these situations, the village deducts the sewer bill and charges the customer for the water usage, typically at the amount the town must pay for water ($4 per 1000 gallons). With the rebate, the discussed bill totaled $3,000 rather than $5,100. Kirker recalled a directive from the Auditor’s Office that required him to run invoice adjustments through the Council.

Kirker noted that he has agreed to let another individual make payments and will do the same for anyone. He said, “I don’t give water away.” Kirker further explained that when the village learns of a leak, they attempt to notify the property owner to avoid the extra costs.

Kirker wanted the Council to discuss and decide on a consistent procedure for handling these occurrences. He communicated that they needed to treat everyone in the village the same. Councilwoman Donna Young said, “I don’t have a problem with how you do it.” Kirker communicated that he was told the bill would not be paid. He said, “I’m looking for an answer.” He continued, “If this isn’t going to get paid, they need to pass an ordinance saying anybody from this day on who has a problem – we will just wipe their water bill.”

Solicitor Thomas Mayes suggested that a member of the Council make a motion to follow the current policy ordinance and agreement. Kirker communicated the importance of the village getting back the money for the water. Young made a motion which Randy Brewer seconded. All members voted in agreement except Jason Francis, who abstained.