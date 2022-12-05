Shirley Ann Howe, 74 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Vitas Hospice Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shirley was born in Adams County on May 30, 1948, the daughter of the late Chester and Ruth Boldman. Shirley took great pride in caring for her home and family.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Boldman, and her sister, Carolyn Sue Hoop. Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Brandy) Howe of Batavia and by her daughter, Cheryl (Dave) O’Bryant of Peebles. She also leaves her brother, Terry (Carol) Boldman of Peebles; and her companion, Luther Bowens. Shirley will be missed by her five grandchildren, Amanda, (David) Johnson, Ashley (Rodney) Parm, Shay Boldman, Nathan Boldman, and Erik O’Bryant; and by her three great-grandchildren, Grace, Caleb, and Annlynn.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

The Family would like to thank all the health organizations that provided care through the year, Wallace Thompson Funeral Home, and the Reverend Dave Hopkins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.