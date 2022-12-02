Submitted by Rosemary Boden

The last year has been a busy time at the Manchester Historical Society Museum. Hours of volunteer work have been done to repair the interior. The museum hosted December and August open houses,decorated downtown windows featuring the Tea Room, fall themes and will do Christmas windows soon. The Society had a booth at the Farmers Market on CourtHouse Square where they were able to tell others about the Museum. In September they hosted a Victorian Hat Box Tea which everyone enjoyed.

The Historical Society has applied for and received a grant from the Hayswood Foundation. Plans are being made to have an Open House in December that will highlight the military and the Womens Club’s 90 years in civic work.

Recent visitors at the Museum were the Potts family. Every year some of the Potts family come to Manchester and make sure to visit the Museum. This year Danny Potts from California and his sisters Carol and Candy from the Cincinnati area stopped in and were pleased with the improvements that have been made.

Watch the Defender for more about the Open House and hopefully have visiting hours in 2023.