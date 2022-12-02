Submitted News

On Wednesday, November 9, three members of the North Adams FFA competed at the District Job Interview Contest. Members included Hannah Hesler, Brooke Newman, and Shaye Goon

The Ohio Job Interview CDE is designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future.

Shaye Goon placed first in her category and advanced to the State Contest which was held on Saturday, November 19. Brooke Newman placed second and Hannah Hesler placed fourth.