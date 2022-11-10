“You can do more than you think.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I was standing in line at a Tractor Supply a few years ago. An older man sat on a stool at the end of the counter and reminded me of my daddy. He had a veteran’s hat on, and I guessed, like my dad, he’d served in the Korean War. I stopped to thank him for his service, and he replied, “It’s okay – I didn’t have a choice.” And he didn’t. Many baby boomers and those a little older have parents, family members, and friends that did not have a choice about joining the military. But they honored the call to serve.

In January of 1973, the Selective Service negated the draft call. However, almost all men ages 18-25 must register with the Selective Service. Citizens must register within 30 days of turning 18, and immigrants must register within 30 days of entering the US.

Since 1973, the US has fielded an all-volunteer military force. Russell Todd Jr., Veterans Service Officer for Adams County Veterans Services, is one such volunteer. He began his service with the US Navy in 1991 following graduation. From 1991-1996, Todd actively served as a helmsman on a submarine out of San Diego, California. Point Loma was his station; for five years, he saw many parts of the world.

Todd said he knew from a young age that he wanted to be in the military. Going straight from high school in Adams County to Boot Camp was a bit of a culture shock, although Todd has fond memories. He said, “I didn’t think it was horrible.” Adapting to military life was significantly different as well. Todd said, “Everything has to be done their way.” He shared the story of waking up his first morning after an exhausting journey from Boot Camp. He got to bed around 3 a.m., and they woke the submariners up at 5 a.m. Todd stated, “They beat the trash can.” He sat down on his bed to put his shoes on and was quickly told, “You don’t sit down on your bed if you get out.” After he figured out the way to do things, military life got easier. Todd shared, “It’s something that sticks with you.” They start at point zero and teach you how to do everything from tying your shoes, shaving your face, and having a straight gig line. In case you are wondering what a gig line is (it’s okay, I didn’t know either). – it’s the alignment of the uniform shirt, belt buckle, and uniform trouser fly-seam.

Todd did not join the navy with friends – he didn’t know anyone. Still, he shared that everyone meshed well. “You must be a team to get through Boot Camp. You can’t do it by yourself.” From farmers to city slickers, they worked together.

Todd shared a story about a big farm boy from Montana – his nickname was Hutz. They were doing seal operations and had Seal Team 5 on the boat. There was a small boy on the Seal Team, and Todd said he looked like a little kid. Hutz teased the little guy instigating a fight, but the Seal resisted. When the Seal’s commanding officer left the torpedo room where they all were, the Seal looked at Hutz and said, “let’s do this – come at me like you are going to fight me.” Within seconds, the Seal choked out Hutz. Todd explained that you do not get kicked out of the Seals School – one must drop out. A person must have the mental constitution to complete it.

Todd stated, “The key to surviving military life is following your last order. Do what you’re told, be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there. It worked for me.”

Todd explained that leaving the military was another type of culture shock. And, in his opinion, he thinks everybody should serve at least two years. He said, “It makes you focus – it definitely changes your mindset.” One of Todd’s daughters also served in the military for the Army branch.

In 2014, Todd started his job as the Veteran Service Officer for Adams County. He shared the positive changes in the VA and discussed the harsh treatment of many Vietnam veterans. He files claims for veterans, widows, and children in his role, helping them get into the VA Health Care System.

For anyone considering enlisting, Todd recommends a good attitude. He stated, “If you go in with a bad attitude, it’s not going to work, and they’ll adjust your attitude quickly.” He learned, “You can do more than you think.” His military experience helped him assess situations and be aware of his surroundings. The motto on his sub was “One crew – one screw,” as there was only one propeller. Todd said, “One crew – you stick together and take care of your crew.”