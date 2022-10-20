Reed’s four goals lead the way

Peebles’ Keltin Robinson looks for an open teammate in action from the Indians’ sectional tournament win over Portsmouth on October 18. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An outstanding season for Coach Stone Crothers and the Peebles Indians boys soccer squad continued on a windy and cold October 18 evening when the Indians played host to the Portsmouth Trojans in a Southeast District Division III sectional semi-final contest. The Indians controlled the tempo from start to finish on their way to an 8-2 victory which propelled them into the DIII sectional finals.

The first half of Tuesday’s battle ended with the Indians on top 2-0, getting goals from their dynamic scoring duo of Cory Reed (36:17) and Mason Sims (23:04), who recently broke the school’s all-time boys scoring record.

The Peebles offense exploded for six second half scores, three of those coming from the foot of Reed, giving him four goals in the win plus two assists. Sims also added another goal in the second half and ended up with three assists. The other two Peebles goals in the final 40 minutes came from Hayden Crum and Dallas Wilkinson. Evan Day didn’t find the back of the net but assisted on two goals. Goalkeeper C.J. Oldfield had four saves as the Indians improved to 13-4-1 on the season.

The Tribe was back in action on Thursday, October 20, facing a familiar foe for a Division III sectional crown. The Indians traveled to Lynchburg to face the Mustangs, who handed the Indians one of their two conference losses, a 5-2 defeat back on September 14. The winner of that contest will move to the district semi-finals on October 26.

Look for a report on the sectional title game in a future issue of The People’s Defender.