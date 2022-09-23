Submitted News

The Fancy Free Cloggers of West Union delivered an excellent performance at the historic Murphy Theater in Wilmington, Ohio on Friday September 9. The show was entitled “ An Evening with the Fancy Free Cloggers” and consisted of a clever story line of clogging, dance, singing and acting.

There were countless costume changes and a variety of awesome props used to enhance the show. The team practiced for nearly five months , planning, prepping and practicing for the show.The audience was fully engaged in each act with hands clapping, people singing and cheering. The show concluded with the monumental signature clogging routine of ‘ Rocky Top’ as the crowd stood to their feet and put their hands together.

Director Evie Poe dedicated the show to the beloved veteran and teammate Jim Kimmerly of West Union. Murphy Theater guests were left with full hearts, smiles and excitement for the team’s future performances .

Fancy Free has been part of the Murphy Theater performing family for 15 years . The Fancy Free Clogging studio has been under the direction of Evie Poe since 1995. The team consists of many dancers from all over southern Ohio- West Union, Peebles, Jackson, Sabina, Wilmington, Hillsboro and Russellville.

The team has built a legacy known to leave an audience filled with many laughs , smiles and tears of joy. They have traveled to many parts of the United States over the years performing and competing as well as performing for many years for local festivals and shows.