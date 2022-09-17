By Julia McCane-Knox

It’s party time! Families will enjoy hotdogs, snacks, and activities at this Meet and Greet Program. Participants will meet the library programmers and learn about upcoming library programs on the following dates. On Thursday, September 22 at 3:30 p.m., at the Manchester Library, children can make Rainbow Cotton Ball Paintings with Megan. On Wednesday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m., at the North Adams Library, children can create Thinking Putty with Allison. On Wednesday, September 14 at 3:30 p.m., at the Peebles Library, children can learn coding using Ozobots with Sabrena. On Thursday, September 15 at 3:30 p.m., at the West Union Library, using Ozobots during this STEM activity, children can learn coding by playing games with our new Library Programmer Janice!

Explore programming with robots. This September, in our Imagination Lab Program, children and teens can experience micro battle bots, robot soccer, and coding at the Adams County Public Libraries on designated days. Stop in at any time from 3 – 4:30 p.m. to participate in this program. North Adams Library: Friday, September 16 – West Union Library: Friday, September 23.

Encourage children to be lifelong readers by participating in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program at the Adams County Public Library. Numerous studies have shown that parents who read to their children increase their children’s early literacy skills, which prepares them to be successful in school. Reading to children also creates a bond between parents and children, which they will treasure for a lifetime. Parents and caregivers provide early readers with the opportunity to have a head start, strengthening their confidence to succeed.

Children blossom through reading. Facilitate this growth by signing them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. Sign up children online, at any ACPL location, or by mail. The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. To register for this program online, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org, hover over the “Resources” tab then click “Imagination Library.”

Join us for HallowREAD Bingo in October. This new spooktacular reading event starts on October 1 and runs through the entire month. Sign up at the library or with the Beanstack app and keep track of books read in the paper log or on the app. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log and on the app; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy.

Call the library for more information about our services and programs: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Check us out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or our website.