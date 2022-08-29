Danita Louise Newkirk , 59 years of age, of Williamsburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at her residence.

Danita was born on September 27, 1962, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene and Frances (Mefford) Anderson, of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Mahaffey, who passed away in 1993, and by her son Kenton Mahaffey.

In addition to her parents, Danita is survived by her fiancé, John Williamson of Williamsburg; two sisters, Debbie Anderson of Mt. Orab and Terri (Toby) Wallace of Peebles; and a nephew, Mark Wallace of Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Paul Klementsen will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.