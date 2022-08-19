M & M Media offers new opportunities

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

M&M Media is a new business that wants to help your business. Owner RD Malcom stated, “If you’re not successful, we aren’t successful.”

In the strip between McDonald’s in Peebles and the former Chrysler building and lot is a strip of land that M&M has turned into a prime location. They offer signs, like mini billboards, two by four feet on a 100-foot wall. The wall was made in Adams County and the rent is $200 a month per sign. Malcom said, “It’s a captive audience.”

RD and his brother Ben who own the land, came up with the idea after observing the wait time at the busy drive-thru at McDonald’s. They initiated the business in June and have worked out some details in obtaining fast signage turnaround.

M&M Media owns the signs with a weather sealant and full process color. Malcom stated, “We take care of everything. We make them, and we put them on for you. If they fade, break, crack, or have sun damage, we will replace them for free.” He continued, “It’s not like driving down the highway when you’ve only got three seconds to read a billboard. You’ve got all kinds of time when you’re in the McDonald’s drive-thru.” Malcom and his brother did a little study on their own and observed over 1,000 cars a day that go through the drive-thru, and the McDonald’s lights illuminate the signs at night.

There are currently eight signs on the board, with six more on the way. M&M can scan your business card, use your design, or will design a sign for you at no extra cost but a little more time. There isn’t a monthly contract, so it’s risk-free; however, long-term signs are placed at the top since they won’t need to change out often. M&M also wants potential clients to know that the signage doesn’t have to be for a business but can advertise an event, product, or recognition if it meets their standards.

RD, the organizer of CruiseFest in Peebles, wanted to remind everyone to join in with your street legal vehicle on August 27 at 6 p.m. and follow CruiseFest Peebles 2022 on Facebook. It’s not a car show, but a good ol’ “cruise the town” get-together.

Contact M&M Media at (937) 764-3500 to rent your space on this new platform.