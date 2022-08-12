The Manchester Village Council will hold a finance committee meeting on Monday, August 15 at 4 p.m. There is expected to be a provisional budget ready to recommend to council, with provisions for a provisional policing budget.

A regular council meeting will be held on on Tuesday, August 16 when, among all other business, the council will have a budget hearing and vote to adopt the provisional budget.

On Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m., a Town Hall meeting will be held at the community center where Council intends to have an open forum to exchange with the community on relevant topics.