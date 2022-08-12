Chapter 29- Part 8

It is 1906 and Lena continues her story. She is 12 years old and the reality of life begins to touch her world. Her emotions are deep and her heart is bursting with grief. She must learn to deal with loss, it seems, in almost every area of her life.

Mother had come down with a milder attack of fever soon after I was out of danger. I can remember yet helping wait on her when I could not walk without steadying myself by putting my hand against the wall or holding to a piece of furniture. I recovered quickly but mother seemed to gain slowly.

With spring, a new family, the Remley’s, moved where the Armstrong’s had lived. There were several young folks in the family. Mayme and Lulu (twins) were near to my age. The Shelby’s moved to the Billy McCreight place and I could no longer hear the band at eventide. The Senton’s moved to the Shelby place and Mrs. Senton’s nieces’, Laura and Dora Palmer, were frequent visitors.

With so many teenage and near teenage girls for companions, desire to have my dress made up was renewed. Mother said I was growing taller and my dresses should be longer and she would try and get it made.

Then came preparation for the Memorial Day program at our church and I was assigned a part, but mother fell ill again.

Just how Alice Williams, a neighbor girl in her late teens, who had always been sort of a big sister to me when little at school, knew about my dress, I can’t remember, but she came over and convinced mother that she liked to sew so well that mother would be doing her a favor to let her make my dress so I could wear it Memorial Day.

Alice made it up beautifully and to this day I remember just how it looked to every tuck and pleat. No material thing could have made me happier.

At the program, I came face to face with the hard problem of carrying on under difficulty. When the band began to play a number before I was to speak my piece, all my old grief seemed to flood over me and it took all my will power to keep from bursting into tears and fleeing from the church.

Sometimes yet, after nearly fifty years I almost lose control of my emotions when an old melody from those far off days is wafted over the wind from far places. Then I close my eyes as I learned to do that day so long ago and pretend, earth’s trials are over and we are all there, listening to heaven’s music on the golden shore.

Mary “Alice” Williams (1887-1959) was daughter of Robert P. & Mary Martha (McCreight) Williams. If you remember Alice’s mother, Mary who they called “Aunt Matt” was the lady who picked up Ellis and little Lena on their way to church. Alice Williams married John Cornelius circa 1908. They had several children and of those who remained in Adams County were: Mary married Tom Hazelbaker of West Union, Mildred married Wm Foster Jones of Cherry Fork, Margaret Ruth married Dale Smittle of Peebles and Anna Cornelius married John Shupert of Seaman. Alice was a kind and loving neighbor. This writer’s family has known and lived close to many of Alice’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would be pleased to know they have all inherited her kind hearted thoughtfulness.

Laura (1892-1974) and Dora (1898-1888) Palmer were the daughters of Edward and Effie (Moore) Palmer and sisters to Ray Palmer (1890-1974). Ray Palmer and his wife, Margie (Hamiliton) lived on Main Street in Seaman and ran Palmer’s grocery on the corner in downtown Seaman for many years. The store was a large two-story brick building which was torn down several years ago.

Today it is a parking lot for the bank. Margie Palmer was a sister to Mabel (Hamilton) who married Earl McKenzie. Mabel died at age 37 leaving Earl to raise their children. Their two daughters were Anna Ruth McKenzie who married Maurice Thatcher and Evelyn McKenzie who married Paul Rothwell. Both Anna Ruth and Evelyn are gone now, but several of their children and grandchildren still live around the Tranquility area. They are Joyce (Thatcher) Brown, Stephen Thatcher, David Rothwell and Dale Rothwell just to name a few. Dora Palmer married Vernon Hopkins and moved to Clinton County, Ohio. In 1916, Laura (1892-1977) married Roscoe Chambers, a brother to Fred Chambers, whose son was Roger. Roger Chambers married Ethel Osman. Today, Ethel lives in Seaman and is one of Adams counties leading historians and genealogists.