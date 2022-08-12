Girls First Flight: First- Emma Nehus; Second – Kelby Mitchell; Third – Kyra Akers; Fourth – Jocelyn Hall
Girls Second Flight: First – Dayla Vogler; Second – Bryn Willet; Third- Esmee Grooms
Girls Third Flight: First – Zoey Rothwell; Second – Annie Mack; Third – Stellar Grooms
Girls Championship Flight: First – Raegan Rothwell; Second – Lilly Parker; Third – Nina McCann
Boys First Flight: First – Allen Wilson; Second – Tegan Knox; Third – Nate Fooce
Boys Second Flight: First – Calen Vogler; Second – Sam Griffis; Third – Ethan Caldwell
Boys Third Flight: First – Brody Hall; Second – Tanner Rolfe; Third – Gavin Rowe
Boys Fourth Flight: First – Colt Ward; Second – Camden Howard; Third – Zane Ward
Boys Fifth Flight: First – Eli Parker; Second – Parker Sexton; Third – Cruz Ward
Boys Championship Flight: First – Chase Taylor; Second – Marcus Lynch; Third – Matthew Griffis