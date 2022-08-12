Girls First Flight: First- Emma Nehus; Second - Kelby Mitchell; Third - Kyra Akers; Fourth - Jocelyn Hall

<p>Girls Second Flight: First - Dayla Vogler; Second - Bryn Willet; Third- Esmee Grooms</p>

<p>Girls Third Flight: First - Zoey Rothwell; Second - Annie Mack; Third - Stellar Grooms</p>

<p>Girls Championship Flight: First - Raegan Rothwell; Second - Lilly Parker; Third - Nina McCann</p>

<p>Boys First Flight: First - Allen Wilson; Second - Tegan Knox; Third - Nate Fooce</p>

<p>Boys Second Flight: First - Calen Vogler; Second - Sam Griffis; Third - Ethan Caldwell</p>

<p>Boys Third Flight: First - Brody Hall; Second - Tanner Rolfe; Third - Gavin Rowe</p>

<p>Boys Fourth Flight: First - Colt Ward; Second - Camden Howard; Third - Zane Ward</p>

<p>Boys Fifth Flight: First - Eli Parker; Second - Parker Sexton; Third - Cruz Ward</p>

<p>Boys Championship Flight: First - Chase Taylor; Second - Marcus Lynch; Third - Matthew Griffis</p>

