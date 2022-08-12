Girls Second Flight: First - Dayla Vogler; Second - Bryn Willet; Third- Esmee Grooms

Girls Third Flight: First - Zoey Rothwell; Second - Annie Mack; Third - Stellar Grooms

Girls Championship Flight: First - Raegan Rothwell; Second - Lilly Parker; Third - Nina McCann

Boys First Flight: First - Allen Wilson; Second - Tegan Knox; Third - Nate Fooce

Boys Second Flight: First - Calen Vogler; Second - Sam Griffis; Third - Ethan Caldwell

Boys Third Flight: First - Brody Hall; Second - Tanner Rolfe; Third - Gavin Rowe

Boys Fourth Flight: First - Colt Ward; Second - Camden Howard; Third - Zane Ward

Boys Fifth Flight: First - Eli Parker; Second - Parker Sexton; Third - Cruz Ward