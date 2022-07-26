James Roger Williams, 82 years of age, of Jensen Beach, Florida, formerly of Peebles, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence.

Roger was born on June 27, 1940, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Virgil and Minnie (Browning) Williams. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Dick, and a brother, Kenny Williams.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Williams of Florida and Jill Calihan of Youngstown; and sons, Michael William and Kelly (Rachel) Williams, both of Peebles. Roger also leaves six brothers, Richard (Christie) Williams, Terry (Sharon) Williams, Gregg Williams, Tim (Karen) Williams, Jeff Williams, and Rocky Williams; and a sister, Vicki (John) Stroup, all of Peebles; as well as a brother-in-law, Thomas Dick of Peebles; and a sister-in-law, Sherry Williams of Florida. Roger will be missed by his three grandchildren, Chase, Chelsea, and Kenton, and by his many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle in Peebles, Ohio..

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Locust Grove Wesleyan Tabernacle in Peebles, Ohio. Richard Williams will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.