Tammie Lee Blythe, 61, of West Union, Ohio passed away on July 25, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 17, 1960 in Middletown, Ohio. She is preceded by her father, Gladville Nelson Allen.

Tammie is survived by her husband, Richard Allen Blythe of West Union; mother, Sadie Ruth Allen of Chillicothe; two brothers, Larry Ray Allen and Roger Dean Allen; five children, Jeremy Lee Allen of West Union, Jessica Lynn (Mark) Holcomb of Rawlins, Wyoming, Cassaundra Beth (Michael) Durbin of Peebles, Jason Walter (Mary) Cornell of Sadieville, Kentucky and Christopher “Chris” Wesley (Victoria) Cornell of Otway; two stepchildren, Linda MacEntire of West Union and Justin Allen (Hanna) Blythe of West Union; 14 grandchildren, Brennen Gage Wesley Allen, Ryleigh Alexis Allen, Chase Wesley Holcomb, Connor Cole Holcomb, Carter Mason Holcomb, Logan Mitchell Durbin, Luke Anthony Durbin, Liam Isiac Durbin, Katelynn Grace Cornell, Lindsay Clair Cornell, Chestena Doss, Harold Blythe, Lillyann Blythe and Eleanor Blythe.

The public visitation is from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

The public graveside funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Decatur Cemetery in Byrd Township in Brown County. Pastor Doug Shelton will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.