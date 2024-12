The Adams County Commissioners recently proclaimed the week of July 17-23 as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Week. Presnt for the proclamation ceremony were, from left,Commissioner Diane Ward, Danielle Duba, Crystal Jones, Roberta Osman, Chelsea Blevins, Samantha Young, Mercedes Hanes, Skyler Johnson, Commissioner Barbara Moore and Commissioner Ty Pell. (Photo provided)