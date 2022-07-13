Donna Norvell, 82, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born March 22, 1940 in Bentonville, daughter of the late Donald (Mary) Wycoff and Mildred (Earl) Hess Landis. She was the widow of the late James Norvell. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Donald Molen, Michael Courtney, Terry Courtney and Rhesa Jackson; sisters, Joy and Alberta; and a brother, Emerson.

Donna is survived by her sons, Steven (Diana) Molen of Newville, Pennsylvania and Kenneth Courtney of Manchester; sisters, Beverly Woollard, Kathy Iler, Kathryn Back and Teresa Dryden; 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Wycoff and Jean Tep;e as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Dale Little will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.