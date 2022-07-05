Rick Hendrickson, 59 years of age, of West Union, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.

Rick was born on December 19, 1962, in Adams County, Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Naomi (Stout) Hendrickson. Besides his parents, Rick was also preceded in death by two brothers, Randy Hendrickson and Allen Hendrickson; and two sisters, Pam Hendrickson and Rita Bridges.

Rick is survived by his daughter, Erica Hendrickson of Seaman. He also leaves five brothers, Adrian, Steve (Dawna), Roger, Ronnie, and Rob Hendrickson, all of Seaman; and six sisters, Vira (Bill) Wylie and Phyllis Hughes, both of Seaman; Patti Poole and Sue Dedman, both of Milford; Linda (Harold) Bridges, of Florida; and Nancy (David) Grooms of West Union.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Gene Toole will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery in Cherry Fork, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.