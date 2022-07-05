Neil Shoemaker, 72 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his residence.

Neil was born on June 13, 1950, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Darlene (Markins) Shoemaker.

In addition to his parents, Neil was preceded in death by his daughter, Keri Dawn Shoemaker. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Abbott) Shoemaker, whom he married on February 14, 2002. He also leaves a daughter, Shona (John) Rogers of Lynx; a stepson, Matthew McIntire of Winchester; two brothers, Owen (Margie) Shoemaker of Peebles and Steve (Lana) Shoemaker of Bainbridge; and two sisters, Sandy (Jeff) Ryan of Sinking Spring; and Linda (Bruce) Christman of Winchester. Neil will be missed by his three grandchildren, Jordan McIntire, Sara Ross, and Caitlin Rogers; and his two great-grandchildren, Ella Ross and Brynn Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church in Cherry Fork, Ohio. Norine Behm will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Neil’s name to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, the Hospice of Hope, or the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.