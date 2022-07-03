Jeff Spires, 56, of West Union, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 21, 1966 in West Union, son of Glenn Spires of Bentonville and Donna Jean Johnson Spires of West Union. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Dillon and Josephine Johnson and his paternal grandparents, Oscar and Mary Spires.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, Cody Paul (Christina) Spires of Russellville, Shayna Striblen and Andrew Spires both of Manchester; grandchildren, Cambree, Andrew Jr. and Liberty Spires, Timmy, Weston and Coleson Spires; sister, Glenna (David) Kirker; uncle Danny (Janet) Johnson; as well as several cousins and a host of friends.

Jeff will be cremated. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.