By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The time for gridiron action is drawing nearer and the West Union football program is gearing up for a new season with some big changes. Scott McFarland, who coached the high school Dragoons since their rebirth, has stepped down as coach and is now the WU Football Director as Charles Webb takes over the coaching reins of the high school squad.

To get things kicked off, the Dragons football program will be hosting a three-day camp, July 18-20, at Freedom Field in West Union. The camp runs from 6-7:30 each night for grades 3-8 for the upcoming school year. The camp is free and players should wear shorts and t-shorts and bring a drink.

Registration for players in grades 3-12 for the West Union program is ongoing. Registration can be done at the camp, with fees of $50 for elementary and junior high and $100 for high school players. Players can also sign up online at wufootball.com (where you can also read about the history of the program along with its philosophy/goals). Fees need to be paid at the time of registration.

If you have any questions, contact Scott McFarland at (901) 305-4657 or Charles Webb at (937) 217- 5576.