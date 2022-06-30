By Julia McCane-Knox

Drift on over to the Adams County Libraries for our Summer Reading Program. Play a Turtle in a Cup Game at the Manchester Library on Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m. Participate in DIY Boat Races at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, July 6 at 11 a.m. In this program, families can make their own boats out of foil, foam, corks, and other provided materials, then race them to see how sea-worthy their design is. Create a Jellyfish in a Bottle Fidget Toy at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, July 6 at 2 p.m. Make a Shark Tooth Necklace at the West Union Library on July 7 at 2 p.m. In addition, join us at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Shade Tree Park for fun games and activities on Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 from 1-4 p.m..

Enjoy movies each Monday at the West Union Library. Watch “Ice Age: Continental Drift” at the West Union Library on Monday, July 18 at 3 p.m. Additionally, create a boat from recycled materials at home and boat-in as you watch Disney/Pixar’s “Luca” on Friday, July 8 at the Peebles Library at 2 p.m. The person with the best boat will win a prize. Additionally, watch Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” on Thursday, July 28 at the Manchester Library at 1:30 p.m.

Dive into Storytime this Summer! In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills through read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, songs, rhymes, and so much more. Each branch offers the program at 11 a.m. on the following days: Manchester Library (Mondays) — North Adams Library (Tuesdays) — Peebles Library (Wednesdays) — West Union Library (Thursdays). Is your child signed up for the Imagination Library? In this program, preschool children receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. To register your child for this program, go to our website, hover over the “Resources” tab then click “Imagination Library.”

Prepare for your future with Northstar Digital Literacy. This service tests your computer skills. You can build skills in key areas and demonstrate your knowledge by earning certificates and badges. Need additional tech help? Call Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob at the Peebles Library to schedule an appointment at any of our branches. For library updates, please check us out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website. If you have any questions stop in or call the library; we are here to serve the community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.