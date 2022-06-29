Carolyn Freeze, 91 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Bell Gardens Place Assisted Living Community in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Carolyn was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, on August 28, 1930, the daughter of the late Carlos and Leah (Amon) Thoroman.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by husband, Raymond (Roy)Freeze, who passed away in November 1983. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Doug) Keith and her son, John (Becky) Freeze, both of Peebles. Carolyn will be missed by her grandsons Dustin and Ethan.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Peebles United Methodist Church in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Peebles United Methodist Church in Peebles, Ohio. Rev. Bill Goodall will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.