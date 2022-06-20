Randy M. Conn, age 50 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the UC Medical Center. Randy was born June 19, 1971 in West Union, Ohio to Carolyn (Applegate) and the late Tracy Conn.

Survivors include his mother, Carolyn Conn of West Union; two brothers Gregory Conn of Bentonville and Jeremy Conn of West Union; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Cemetery with Ronald Applegate officiating.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.