James M. Mitchell, age 95 years of West Union, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown. James was born on January 26, 1927, the son of the late Omar Clinton and Molly (Harbert) Mitchell in Nicholis County, Kentucky.

James was an Army Veteran of World War II.

James is survived by his son, James B. Mitchell of Ashridge, Ohio; daughter, Carolyn Faye Popham of Ripley, Ohio; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the West Union Cemetery, with Clarence Abbott officiating, with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.