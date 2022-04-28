Homelessness issues dominate April 19 meeting

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Village of Manchester Council Meeting on April 19 was called to order by Mayor B.J. Goodwin at 7:02 p.m. There was a moment of silence to honor veterans and those gone before us, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Councilman Shawn Francis was not in attendance, and it was later announced that he had resigned from his council position. Christine Henderson made a motion seconded by Regina Adams to accept the March 29, 2022, regular meeting minutes. Henderson made a motion seconded by Diane Brown to accept the April 4, 2022, special meeting minutes. Motions carried.

During the call to the public, Mayor Goodwin called on Dennis Barnd of Stockade Estates Resort to speak. Barnd communicated that he wished to surrender his time to Andy Culbertson from the homeless shelter so he could educate the community on the homeless population. Councilman Troy Jolly interjected, addressing Goodwin with the Council’s established rules of order. He stated that a speaker “Must be a resident of the Village of Manchester.” He continued with further explanation, and Barnd challenged Jolly’s position. Jolly said, “It has been a longstanding tradition since 2010.”

Barnd refuted, “The topic we want to talk about benefits the community. People are here tonight to hear about the homeless population, and you don’t want to hear it?” Jolly replied, “We are completely aware of that situation. We do not have our heads in the sand.” Henderson added, “This involves our home village and people live in different locations in this Village. They have a right to voice what they are experiencing with the homeless. It would be to our benefit to listen to these people.”

Barnd relayed that he had contacted Mayor Goodwin earlier to ask if Culbertson could speak at the council meeting regarding the homeless situation since Culbertson is knowledgeable in that area. Regina Adams explained that a vagrancy ordinance was on the agenda for this meeting. Jolly piggybacked, saying, “Topics are actually on the agenda. You think we have our heads in the sand. We really don’t.” To which Barnd replied, “I didn’t say that.” Culbertson did not speak.

Steve Mack reported on the paving of Cemetery Street. There is a contract to have the paving done in a couple of weeks. Manchester waterline phase one estimated project cost is $2,063, 765.93. This project came in under budget. Mack stated, “The state and federal government are funding this to the tune of $1,779,506.93, which is 86.2% of the project. The village is left to pay 13.8% – $284,259.00.” There is a 30-year loan with 0% interest. Mack explained that the Council had previously discussed a $1.70 increase for water and sewer a month per user. The actual payment will be $1.00 per month for 30 years. Mack discussed the Manchester storm sewer phase four. He stated, “The Manchester sanitary sewer phase five has been started.” Tax documents need signing.

Shawn Palmer, the owner of S and G Pizza, suggested that Mack not be limited to the three-minute time maximum because he discusses village business. Without that constraint, Mack would no longer need to “sign-in” to speak, and he could address questions if necessary.

Taking note of Councilman Francis’s absence, Kevin Walters asked if Shawn Francis was excused from the meeting. Francis’s resignation was confirmed.

The council round table followed. Adams spoke, “I’m going to apologize to everyone that showed up here tonight. I know everybody had a voice and wanted to speak about the problem we are having.” She elaborated on the homeless issue, “They don’t want to follow the rules. They’re here right now because nobody is making them do anything. They can do what they want. We’re hearing all kinds of horrible things that there are doing.” She continued, “Please bear with us. We hope to get some things resolved here in the next month or so.” Barnd questioned the purpose of the roundtable discussion. Adams explained, “It’s us (council) addressing you back.”

Goodwin initiated the administrative reports by announcing a new business coming to Manchester. David and Melinda Conrad and their nephew Gerald Conrad will be opening a CBD store, Three Buds Natural Health and Wellness. The grand opening is planned for May 20. David Conrad said, “We offer a safe and healthy product.” Jolly asked, “What is the oil?” Conrad explained, “CBD is a plant-derived from hemp. We have different ways to administer it – it’s for pain. There’s a lot of uses for it.” Jolly questioned whether the Sheriff’s Office had to sign regulations for the Conrads to establish a business in Adams County. Conrad clarified that the sheriff did not and explained they are under the hemp CBD laws and are not marijuana. Conrad stated, “We brought the sheriff in to show our products and what they look like in a legal package and how we handle that.” Jolly replied, “I just wanted to clear the mud.” Conrad continued, “We will bring a lot of revenue to the town. Our goal is to really help the town.”

Baker discussed terminating EMS services to Green Township, and he awaits acceptance. He announced that a loan agreement for water was executed today. Baker spoke with Holly Johnson of the Landbank about getting the Holbrook College building demolished.

Goodwin introduced Manchester’s new fiscal officer, Michelle Taylor. Buster Ruark requested that the Council consider hiring Frank Green to help with the street department. The job would be 24 hours a week at $10 an hour. This item was added to unfinished business.

Rick Bowman reported 27 incidents in March for the fire department and 81 calls for EMS. He also noted the water department is waiting on the blacktop plants to open.

Henderson noted that the Parks and Recreation Committee has an interested applicant for parks and recreation maintenance. She announced a grant that was awarded for the outbuildings. They are waiting for the property transfer to the Village, and Columbus will release the grant monies for development.

Adams thanked the Water Department saying, “We need to thank the Water Department 110%. Those guys have done a wonderful job of taking care of mowing and doing things for us around the Village. They have stepped up tremendously.” Building and Streets and the Finance Committee had nothing to report. Brown reported for Economic and Development. Out of the 12 letters they sent regarding residents cleaning up their property, they have received four back signed. They will be sending out the next 12 in the next couple of weeks. She stated, “The problem is worse than it’s ever been. We have a job here to get some of this figured out, so bear with us.”

Bowman spoke up and said, “Just to let you all know, we have signed our building over to the Landbank.” The Health and Safety Committee had nothing to report. Community Events reported that the Easter Egg Hunt was a success. Palmer announced the First Cruise would be on June 18, 2022. Barnd made known that Adams County was planning a 225-Year Birthday Celebration.

Baker declared that the Council needed to make a motion to amend the agenda for unfinished business regarding entering the executive session to include a discussion on pending litigation outside counsel. Jolly made the motion seconded by Henderson to amend the agenda. Motion carried.

Jolly made a motion seconded by Henderson to enter the executive session. Motion carried. Topics for executive session 121.22(G)1 to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotions, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, license, or regulated individual, unless the public employee, official, license, or regulated individual requests a public hearing; for the purpose of considering employment. Additionally, the discussion included pending litigation outside counsel. The Council entered executive session at 7:37 p.m.

Council reconvened to the regular meeting at 8:45 p.m. Adams made a motion seconded by Henderson to exit the executive session. Motion carried.

Adams made a motion seconded by Henderson to hire Gary Dearth for the park maintenance position. Motion carried. Jolly made a motion seconded by Henderson to hire Frank Green as Buster Ruark’s assistant in maintenance. Motion carried.

Jolly made a motion, seconded by Adams, to dissolve committees. Motion carried. Jolly asked Mayor Goodwin to begin hiring a police officer as approved in October 2021. Jolly stated, “We need community policing, not patrolling. Patrolling is different. We need community policing.” Discussion followed regarding financing a police department and the condition of police vehicles. Jolly continued, “I’m bringing it back under unfinished business – that we start this train moving. Let’s get this police department going, and there’s no reason, I am told, that we couldn’t be up and running within two weeks to a month.” Goodwin will move forward on this matter. At 9 p.m., Baker requested a motion to extend the meeting. Jolly made a motion seconded by Adams to extend the meeting by 15 minutes. Walters questioned, “What’s the salary for the police chief? You can’t hire somebody unless you set a salary.” Henderson answered, “That will be for the Finance Committee.”

Under new business, a decision was to inspect the street lights for replacement. Henderson stated, “My understanding from AEP was that those were to be replaced, and they were supposed to start replacing those. The bulbs that they use are efficient. They were supposed to be doing this all along until they have them all on, and if that’s not happening, we need to contact AEP and have that resolved.” Adams made a motion seconded by Applegate to inspect the lights and determine the need for changing. Motion carried.

A resolution was read to grant authority to a village representative to approve demolishing the Holbrook College Building and sign the application at the Landbank before April 29, 2022. Adams made a motion seconded by Brown to suspend the rule to accept the resolution. Motion carried. Jolly made a motion seconded by Applegate to grant authority to the Mayor. Motion carried.

The 2022-03 Vagrancy Ordinance had the first of three readings. Adams presented the ordinance. She stated, “It was the only one I found that had not been thrown out of court.” No action is needed. The 2022-04 Off–Street Prohibitions Ordinance was read. This ordinance will become effective on June 22, 2022, after the third reading. Baker said, “I will have to amend it for the second and third reading before the council takes a vote.”

At 9:15 p.m., Adams made a motion seconded by Applegate to extend the meeting another 15 minutes. Motion carried. The Village cleanup day will be May 21, 2022. Manchester High School football team is selling mulch.

Brown announced, “Shawn Francis has resigned. I think we should post for another council member to replace him.” Baker stated, “A resignation has been handed in, and we have nothing on the agenda to accept it today. We will accept it at the next meeting.” Jolly interjected, “Correct me if I’m wrong. We have 30 days to make the appointment, and then if the appointment hasn’t been made, it’s the Mayor’s appointment.”

Adams made a motion seconded by Brown to adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.