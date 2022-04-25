Kenneth Joseph Reilly, 79 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his residence.

Kenneth was born on August 4, 1942, in New Jersey, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Hanneken) Reilly. Kenneth served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Kenneth is survived by his friend, Michael Taylor of Winchester.

Kenneth’s last wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.