John “Adam” Fristoe, 47 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence.

Adam was born on April 21, 1975, in West Union, Ohio, the son of Christine (Thieman) and the late John Fristoe. Adam attended college to study landscaping. In addition to landscaping, Adam enjoyed spending time with his stepfather Don, building furniture and other woodworking designs.

Adam is survived by his mother and stepfather, Christine and Don Branson of South Carolina. He also leaves two brothers, Jeremy (Tammy) Fristoe of Peebles and Andrew Fristoe of Wisconsin; and a sister, Felicia (Troy) Grooms of Maysville; as well as many nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family would like to invite everyone to a celebration of life, which will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 5 – 6 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Larry Shiveley will officiate.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.