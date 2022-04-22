By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

At the Presbyterian Church in Seaman, the Adams County Medical Foundation held a scholarship award ceremony on April 15. All recipients are students pursuing a degree in health care. The Adams County Medical Foundation is delighted to offer scholarships to the Adams County community. The Foundation has awarded 19 scholarships since 2013 for a total of $33,000. Scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donations, fundraising activities, and family gifts. Sherry Stout, Executive Director of the Adams County Medical Foundation, said, “We’re proud that we can do this. Hopefully, we will make a huge difference in your lives and help you get a good start to your college education.”

The selection process is blind to make it as fair and unbiased as possible. Joyce Porter is the chair of the selection committee. She said, “It’s one of the most challenging and rewarding things I get to do as part of the Foundation. She stated, of the applicants, “It’s not only academics but their involvement in the communities.” Stout piggybacked saying to the recipients, “You are so outstanding. You should feel very honored that you were selected.” Tami Graham, the Chair of the Foundation, and Melinda Horsley, Treasurer of the Foundation, were also in attendance for the ceremony. Adam Piatt, RN, a former scholarship recipient, was the guest speaker.

The Dr. Francis Stevens Memorial Scholarship was presented to Alicia Allen. Alicia is currently attending Southern State Community College majoring in Nursing. After working as a medical assistant for seven years, Alicia decided to further her education and career by becoming a nurse. In addition to her college studies, she is employed at The Christ Hospital, working as Dr. Santosh Menon’s assistant. Dr. Menon and his staff highly recommended Alicia for the Scholarship.The Dr. Frances Stevens Scholarship is a $1,000 award for a student attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The family of Dr. Stevens funds the Scholarship.

In 1962, in response to his desire to be where he could serve, Dr. Stevens moved to West Union and opened his last medical office, where he cared for patients for 45 years. He became one of the area’s most loved and respected physicians while treating thousands of patients (sometimes paid with chickens or homemade items). He made house calls, delivered babies, and continued care at Adams County Hospital until 2007, when he sold his practice to Dr. David Parrett.

The Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship was awarded to Ethan Cummings. Ethan will be attending Shawnee State University this fall, majoring in Nursing with the long-term goal of obtaining a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist certification. His academic, leadership, and work accomplishments are outstanding and earned him this honor.

The Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship is a $1,000 award for students attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The scholarship honors Dr. Ashley, who joined the Medical Staff at Adams County Hospital in 1974 and served in many health care capacities but was best known as the Emergency/Outpatient Director for ACRMC; the Health Commissioner for Adams County; and the Medical Director for Adams County Emergency Services and EAST Ambulance EMC Service. Dr. Ashley touched the lives of thousands of people, and the community was stunned when he unexpectedly passed away on the evening of May 5, 2016.

The Dr. Dale Mathias Memorial Scholarship was presented to Jadyn Wright. Jadyn will be attending Ohio University this fall, majoring in Nursing. This spring, she will graduate from North Adams High School and has also attended Southern State Community College as a College Credit Plus student. Academically, Jadyn is at the top of her class, maintaining a 4.0 GPA. In addition to taking her education seriously, Jadyn has been active in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Volleyball, Cheer Squad, 4-H, and working a part-time job.

The Dr. Dale L. Mathias Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 award for students attending a regionally accredited institution of higher education pursuing a career in a health care profession. The Scholarship is funded by the children of Dr. Mathias, Melissa, Matthew, & Christopher. Dr. Mathias served as a physician in Adams County for over 35 years, starting his career as a National Health Service Corps member. He worked at the Peebles Family Health Center, Scioto Memorial Hospital, Eagle Creek Nursing Center, Hillcrest Nursing Home, and Adams County Hospital. Dr. Mathias also provided care in the Emergency Department at Knox Community Hospital, Adena Regional Medical Center, Scioto Memorial Hospital, Scioto Mercy Hospital, Pike Community Hospital, and Springfield Mercy Hospital. He was often the doctor you would see in the Adams County Hospital and Adams County Regional Medical Center Emergency Room. Many in the community knew him as “Doc.” Dr. Mathias valued the role that he played in saving lives. He encountered many life and death situations, and he understood that God would guide the outcome, but it was his role to use his skills and do his best to help as much as possible.

The Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship was given to McKenzie Kirker. McKenzie is currently a senior at Northern Kentucky University and has been accepted into graduate school at Shawnee State University and the University of Cincinnati’s entry-level Masters of Occupational Therapy Program. McKenzie stated that she had been surrounded by individuals who help others her whole life. It was instilled in her to help others in every aspect of life through them. She is currently working a 350-hour internship with OrthoCincy, alongside Occupational and Physical Therapists.

The Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship is a $5,000 award that can follow the student through their educational career up to graduation. The family of Esther Moore Chandler has donated over $100,000 to endow a perpetual scholarship to honor the memory of their beloved Mom. From the invested principal, a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded yearly to support the study by Adams Countians in one of the Health Care Sciences. Mrs. Chandler was born in Scioto County. She and her husband Joe raised their children and farmed in Tiffin Township until she died in 1957. As a young woman, she was involved in the community and church and played sports and softball on organized teams. She was a giver, a dynamic and energetic woman with a generous heart and immense strength of character and resolve.

Her children, sons Don (Marilyn), Bob (Shirley), Wayne (daughter Mikko), and daughter Carol Sue (Michael), felt the empowerment of her spirit and love in their lives and want her goodness and generosity remembered. The Scholarship is a tribute to her and will benefit Adams Countians for generations to come. The family has been impressed by the work of the Adams County Medical Foundation and the generous gifts given by other families in memory of Drs. Ashley, Stevens, and Mathias decided that the Foundation would be the perfect trustee for the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship.

The Adams County Medical Foundation (ACMF) awarded their ACMF annual scholarships to Sierra Kendall and Myla Toole. The scholarship awards are $1,000 for each student. Applicants must be enrolled in a regionally accredited institution of higher education and pursue a career in a health care profession.

This fall, Sierra Kendall will be attending Northern Kentucky University, majoring in Radiologic Science/Radiation Therapy. After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree, she wants to continue her education to become a physician assistant. Sierra will graduate from North Adams High School with a 4.0 GPA. She also attends Southern State Community College through the College Credit Plus program. In addition to taking her education seriously, Sierra has been active in many community, service, and school activities, including mission work; track and field; volleyball; basketball; National Honor Society, and Student Council.

Myla Toole will be attending Xavier University this fall, majoring in Pre-Medicine and pursuing a career in either Orthopedics or Chiropractic. Myla will graduate from North Adams High School this spring with a 4.0 GPA. She also attended Southern State Community College through the College Credit Plus program and will graduate first in her class. She is active in Beta Club; National Honor Society; 4-H; Track & Field; Mock Trial; Cross Country; Volleyball; Basketball; Ohio Beta Club; and has worked part-time.

Piatt concluded his speech by saying, “The Foundation finds people from here who will stay here, and that is the answer to the challenges we face in rural health care. I am grateful – what you do is important and has changed lives.”