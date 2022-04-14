Heidi McAdow, LPC nominated for LifeChanger award

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“You cannot get through a single day without making an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” Jane Goodall. Sometimes the difference you make will change a life.

Alissa Collins, West Union Elementary School Psychologist, and a colleague of Heidi McAdow, a Licensed Professional Counselor at West Union Elementary School, thinks Heidi changes students’ lives for the better! McAdow has celebrity status at WU Elementary, prompting her colleague to nominate her for LifeChanger of the Year, sponsored by National Life Group and its Foundation. The group recognizes and rewards school employees and educators K-12 from schools around the country, presenting 16 awardees and their schools with cash prizes. The grand prize is $10,000.

Per nationalife.com, “LifeChanger of the Year aims to honor those making a significant difference in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership. Our program offers a platform for schools and communities to celebrate their LifeChangers.”

Collins conveyed that McAdow is known to provide students with supplies for both school and hygiene and, “It’s not uncommon to see her bringing a student down to her office to get them sized for a new pair of shoes.” She is an ally and advocate for students of all ages. Collins summed up McAdow’s life-changing behavior by saying, “She just helps. She helps every single child.”

McAdow, who cried when she received the news of the nomination, is modest and humble, saying, “I could choose anyone in this building that would deserve this award. I work with amazing staff – everyone in this building is such a wonderful family. If a student needs something, we all pull together; it’s not one person.”

McAdow is the mother of a grown son and daughter, and she considers the kids she works with as “her kids.” In her 19th year at West Union Elementary, she has many heartfelt stories. McAdow compliments all the staff at WUES and credits Mr. Ben King, Principal, and Amanda Blanton, Assistant Principal, with being outstanding leaders with which to work. Of her nominator Collins she says, Alissa works tirelessly. When you see her with the kids, her face lights up.” McAdow also mentions Billy Bloom, LPC for North Adams Elementary, and Sarah Hardin, LPC for Peebles Elementary, commending their exemplary work and states, “We have advocates for the kids in everybody’s buildings.” She attributes the gifting of time and funds from Bob Smith and his sister, Shirley Sonnefeld, for obtaining things needed for the school.

Collins knew immediately that she wanted to nominate McAdow. She said, “Heidi is an absolute asset to West Union Elementary and serves this community with such kindness and grace. She deserves to know that she is appreciated.” McAdow believes it is crucial to let children know love and caring while at school. She states, “It’s heartbreaking to see some of their struggles. People would be shocked to know what some kids go through before age five. I’m so honored to know when they have accomplished something or turned a corner.” McAdow appreciates the LifeChanger nomination and adds, “The kids have helped me more than I have helped them – they’ve changed my life.”