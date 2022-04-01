A family’s love and support contribute to small business success

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Whispering Magnolia Farm & Soaps in Winchester, Ohio, is named for the large magnolia tree outside the shop and is a fragrant nook where owner Sara Daniels creates lotions and soaps scrubs and more. She also uses essential oils, botanicals, herbs and natural clays. The products contain goat’s milk.

Daniels says, “I’ve always made things, and I wanted to work with goats.” She was afraid to take the first step. She thought, “What if I fail?” Then her Dad gifted her with goats for her birthday and told her, “Now you have goats, you have to do it.” At first, she was very intimidated and said, “What if I mess up? What if someone doesn’t like this? So, at first, I made products just to give to family.” Daniels depended on her family’s input. Developing the products took lots of research, and she was determined to get things right. Everyone raved about the soap, and then she started making lotion for her Dad because, as a farmer, his hands took a beating in the winter. Daniels smiles and says, “He started using my lotion and hasn’t had an issue.” Of course, her Dad is a proud promoter of her product.

Daniels’ 20-year-old son, Menphis, was born with a disability that they discovered when he was four days old. She is busy caring for his daily needs and spending time with her other children, Montgomery and Samara. Daniels communicates that her Mom and children greatly help with Menphis and the business. She tries to work at the shop two to three times a day. It takes one to two hours to create a loaf of soap from start to finish. Daniels also hand-milks the goats and tends to the rabbits, chickens, turkeys, and peacocks on her small farm. She chuckles and says, “My husband has told me no more animals.” She explains, “I really can’t hold down a nine to five job because I’m my son’s primary caregiver.” Coupled with the Whispering Magnolia business, Daniels sells eggs and meat rabbits. Four of her five goats expect kids at the end of April, and she typically sells most of the baby goats.

There are a plethora of soap scents. Vanilla bean is one of Daniels’ best sellers. The charcoal is a deep cleaner, and men love the Mountain Man and Farmer’s Hands. Daniels markets through Facebook and at www.whisperingmagnoliafarmsoaps.com. She also sells at several festivals.

Daniels adds, “I really don’t have to advertise much. It’s mainly word of mouth. This is a close-knit community. Everybody pretty much knows everybody.” She credits her successful small business to her family’s love and support. Through adversity and challenges, they have made it work.