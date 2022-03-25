Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on March 4, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Hayslip. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

It was moved Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize an update to the schedule of fees for legal representation provided for indigent defendants to align the rates and amounts with the State Maximum Fee Schedule for Appointed Counsel Reimbursement established by the Office of the Ohio Public Defender effective March 1, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to designate Commissioner Ty Pell as the Official Voting Representative for Adams County and Commissioner Diane Ward as the Alternate Voting Representative for Adams County at the Annual Meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio in 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a request for a 2022 Ford F-450 Lifeline Ambulance at a cost of $272,569.00 necessary for increased staffing and emergency runs due to Covid pandemic according to CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.14 Other Public Health Services as requested by EMS Chief Peggy McCleese retroactive to January 31, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement for technical survey on the Courthouse clocktower with Verdin Clock Company as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an agreement with Cosam Contracting South, LLC for tile roof repair at the Adams County Courthouse as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the purchase and installation of thirteen (13) Wi-Fi- 12” metal clocks from Freedom Linx, LLC in the amount of $6,330.31 in the Adams County Courthouse as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $31,000.00 for Courthouse wi-fi clock system and clocktower timepiece fabrication as recommended by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

A teleconference was held with Director Cindy Charles, Portsmouth Area Office Ohio EPA, to discuss the violation issued to Adams County Emergency Medical Services for removal of emission controls on a squad at Station #100 in March, 2020. According to information received by Assistant Chief Adam Dozier, Federal Register Vol. 77, Number 11 states emission controls may be removed if it impedes the performance of the emergency vehicle. A response to the violation will be issued then turned over for review.

The board also discussed the 225th Anniversary of Adams County and events currently in discussion by the 225 Committee and include special events, merchandise, and a parade.

Adams County Court Administrator Veronica Grooms stated the Courts new IP phone system is now installed and that created a surplus of thirty-five (35) standard phones. Commissioner Ward stated the IP phones are not compatible with the county phone system that was originally installed for unification of the Courthouse and Annex buildings that allowed for 4-digit extension transfers, and now require 10-digit outside calls. Commissioner Ward also stated that due to the lack of compatibility, the IP phones system was a waste of taxpayer money.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the status change of Ashley McClure from volunteer to part-time status as an EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective March 4, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Flood Plain Administrator- Current Building and Code Compliance Inspector interested in Flood Plain Administrator appointment; Adams County Airport- Package plant MOU being written; Manchester Storm Sewer Improvement Project- Storm drain inadvertently connected to sewer system; will be corrected by the village; Estimate submitted for Sulphur Creek Road sewer expansion; Courthouse Window Replacement Project Phase III- Expected increase in cost due to rise in materials; Adams Lake Sewer Expansion Project-Layout of project including additional residential availability for connection; BOBCAT Grant study received.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve amendment #2 for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Critical Infrastructure Project to allow for a six-month extension due to construction delays. Vote: All aye.

Engineer Lee Pertuset met with the board to submit a request for $1,194,734 in funding reimbursement through American Rescue Plan Act due to revenue loss and projected revenues in 2022 based on revenue loss reports obtained through ODOT, however actual numbers obtained through Adams County Auditor show an increase in revenue for the period. Specific plans for the funding have not been determined should the grant be approved. The board discussed that no funding has been granted towards revenue loss and will continue to focus funding on infrastructure of water, sewer and broadband expansion. Discussion also included the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission Regional Transportation Planning Organization Grant that will disperse funding for road infrastructure projects and encouraged an application to be submitted. Adams County is currently listed as a distressed county which will increase probability of receiving grant funding through OVRDC. Other discussion included Tener Road bridge project with a commencement date of March 3, 2022; Castle Run Road- Patch applied to roadway, proposed culvert replacement; First Alley, Wrightsville hearing scheduled; road petitions submitted for Hafer, Earthwood, Bradley and LF Clock, Tiffin Township, to establish as public roadways; and Road Use agreements.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to award the bid to the lowest bidder for the FEMA Landslide Repair Project to Allied Construction, LLC at the price of $1,399,108.23 as recommended by County Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: All aye.

The board met with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Discipline hearing rescheduled; Family and Children First Council- Interest for Adams County/Ohio Valley School District to administrate in collaboration with the Adams County Health Department.

Commissioner Ward was excused in order to attend the Association of Group Risk Pools conference on behalf of County Risk Sharing Authority.

At 1 p.m. a public hearing was held regarding a petition filed by Monroe Township Trustees calling for the vacation of First Alley, Wrightsville, Monroe Township. Discussion included the 10’ wide alley has not been maintained by the trustees for several years and is currently in grass/trees condition. County Engineer Lee Pertuset filed a formal recommendation letter that stated two (2) parcels of property would become landlocked if the alley would be vacated, however the landowners have access through adjoining property that they currently own. All parties in attendance were for the vacation of First Alley, Wrightsville.

It was moved Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the vacation of First Alley, Wrightsville as petitioned by the Monroe Township Trustees.Vote: Moore, aye; Pell, aye; Ward, absent.

Those in attendance were: Monroe Township Trustee Sam Baldwin; Jay Jacobs, Anita and Chris Harover, Wrightsville residents; and Monica Gilliam, representative for Mary Hughes.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.