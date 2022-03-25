Several Senior Beta members from Manchester High School received a letter from Ohio State Representative Brian Aldridge, extending special recognition on behalf of the Ohio 90th Ohio House District on their high achievement and accomplishments at the Ohio State Beta Club Convention in Columbus last month. State Representative Baldridge applauded their leadership in their community and their school and wished members the best in future endeavors. Pictured above, from left, Dakota Francis, Maggie Roberts, Daisy Blythe, Jenna Campbell and Connor Darnell. (Provided photo)