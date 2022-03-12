Peebles Elementary recently recognized their Students of the Month for February. They are pictured above. Front row, from left, Kenzlie Cole, Kensley Dilley, Jaxon Shiveley, Oakley Beam, Grace Gonzalez, Neveah Isaac, Piper Page, and Danielle Fizer-Attinger; Middle row, from left, Xander Gibson, Khloe Tolle, Violette Gonzalez, Larry Myers, Haylo Beckham, Payton McGlothin, Hope White, Trace Trotter, and Jocelynn Duffey; Back row, from left, Brooke Grant, Amayah Billings, Crew Wilson, Walker Newman, Corbin Gardner, Zaylee McClanahan, Olivia Tolle, and Peyton Smalley. Not pictured: Gabriel Updyke, Kinleigh Spaniol, Layla Musser, Tristan Vincent, and Zachariah Hillger.