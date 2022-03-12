By Pat Keaton

I was actually the blessed one in gathering all this material. I’m Pat, the wife of Pastor Harold Keaton, Pastor of the Church of God on Steam Furnace Road in Peebles,Ohio. As we traveled around to different places, we got to witness to many people. The awesome thing is that people were waiting on a kind word. I have been there.

Yes, I had the honor of retiring in January 2021. I wanted to do something awesome. something that would be helpful to God’s creation. Most people would like a big trip, run a 5k marathon, or buy a new vehicle.

I was listening to 89.5, a radio station out of Somerset, Kentucky. They were featuring a speaker from Mission Cry. This is an organization that collects Bibles and Christian literature (These Bibles can be used, written in, or new.) to send to other countries that do not have access to God’s word as we do in the United States! This spoke to my heart. So, I said, “Pat, this is the event for 2021,” I felt the urgentness of the situation.

So I started on January 1. 2021. I was excited, confident, and ready to make this happen. January came and went. I had only collected 4 or 5 bibles. Needless to say, my confidence and excitement were dampened. I considered reducing my goal. I’m so glad I didn’t. I realized that this goal would take extra energy and some ‘out of the box’ action.

So I started doing presentations in churches. The first presentation was in Staffordsville, Kentuckyy. They produced more than 80 lbs. of Bibles and Christian literature in February, That was what I needed to move forward and not look back. Harold and I made a lot of road trips; every trip involved finding Salvation Armies and Goodwill stores to find used Bibles. We found a lot of them right here in West Union, Ohio at Redeemed Treasures. We thought buying from these stores would satisfy two components. We would gain Bibles and we would be giving back to the community.

Long story short, we ended up with Bibles from many states. The most precious ones came from our little village of Peebles, Ohio. A couple in our congregation did road trips too, so they gathered 50 or more lbs. Several members of the Peebles Church of God brought in Bibles.

I want to thank everyone that helped me reach this goal. Most of all thank God for laying this on my heart. We pray that this literature will inspire many souls. It sure has inspired me. I feel honored, privileged, and humbled in doing this event.