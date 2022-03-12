By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Members of our staff will be at the Adams County Connected event at the Adams County Fairgrounds Administration building on Thursday, March 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. along with other local agencies to promote services, support, resources and funding. This is a free event for you to come and see what is available for Adams Countians. We hope to see you there.

From AAA7 – When you talk to the person you are assisting, do they understand you? And do you understand them? No matter how difficult these challenges are, do not give up trying to understand and being understood. A few simple techniques can help.

Talking to Someone Who Is Hard of Hearing Loss of hearing can make people seem slow or not interested. Often; however, they simply can’t hear what others are saying. They may not have their hearing aid turned up. To make sure you can be heard:

• Stand, sit or squat so you are at eye level with the person.

• Make sure your face is in the light so that your lips and facial expressions can be seen.

• Use simple sentences. For example, “Do you want to eat?”

• Use body language such as nodding or pointing and lots of facial expressions.

• Speak in a normal tone, facing the person, and making eye contact. Do not shout

Encourage Cooperation First, make sure they understand what you are asking. They may be confused, especially in cases of dementia, or may be feeling ill and simply unable to respond quickly.

· Make sure they are comfortable and not sick – they may be confused, over-stimulated, or in physical pain.

· Be a listener—take time to ask the person in your care how they are doing. Sometimes, combative behavior is a symptom of a deeper issue. For example, a person may refuse to be bathed because they are feeling modest, or they may refuse to eat in response to a sense of loss of control. Giving the person choices can make them more likely to cooperate.

· Be patient – your schedule may be overwhelming, but the person in your care is on their own schedule. Allow more time than usual for simple tasks. Too many activities at once can provoke a reaction because the person feels overwhelmed.

· Remain calm – seeing you calm may help calm them down.

· When the person is upset, delay the personal care if possible – can the task you are attempting be put off until the person is calmer?

· Do not contradict their reality – affirm their feelings. Say, “I see you are angry.” If they believe something to be true, do not disagree, unless it poses a physical threat.

· Track the behavior. Keep notes on times of day, frequency, or type of behavior problem.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31.

Just A Thought: “I will have a care lest my burden rest all too long where my wings might have grown.” ~Muriel Strode (1875–1964), My Little Book of Life, 1912