Paula M. Jones, age 49 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Paula was born October 2, 1972 in Xenia, Ohio to the late William and Connie (Hudgel) Utterback.

Survivors include her daughter, Hunter Jones of West Union; sisters Kim Rodgers of Bainbridge and Kendra DeLong of Cherry Fork; stepsister Amanda Geddes of Centerville; brothers Bobby Utterback of Cherry Fork and Bill Utterback, Jr. of California; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Gene Tolle officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – noon the day of the service.

Memorials can be made to the family of Paula Jones.