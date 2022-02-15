Ronald K. Malone, age 67 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ronald was born April 8, 1954 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Grace (Campbell) Malone.

Survivors include one son Michael Lee Malone and Nancy of West Union; two brothers, Robert L. Malone and Terry A. Malone of West Union; and two grandchildren, Wayne Thomas Malone and Mikalynn Malone.

Ronald’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are to be held at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.