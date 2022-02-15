News Release

The 12th annual Farm and Family Night will be held on the Maysville Campus of Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC) on Tuesday, March 8, from 4:30 – 9 p.m. Dinner begins at 4:30 p.m.

Meadowview Regional Medical Center returns as the title sponsor for the event.

The event was cancelled due to the pandemic in 2021, but college officials are excited to bring it back to campus next month.

“Farm and & Family is such a great tradition for our college and surrounding community,” says MCTC Director of Workforce Solutions, Lennie Kinney. “We will be asking attendees and exhibitors to follow recommended pandemic protocols but are expecting a great event!”

Farm and Family Night attendees will choose from a program of concurrent sessions on farm, health and home including Pinkeye Update, Renovating Pastures for Grazing, Weed Control to Improve the Productivity of Grazed Pastures, Soil Fertility and Crop Production, Wildlife Predation on the Farm, Fake Meat, Farming Lavender, Home Freezing Basics, Seeds! Successfully Start Seeds for your Garden, Food Trends for Families, Hook and Cook, Licensed Industrial Hemp Cultivation, Vaccination Programs for Beef Operations, Producing Quality Hay for Livestock, Weed Control to Improve Productivity of Grazed Pastures, Soil Fertility and Crop Production, Improving Wildlife Habitat for Success, Selling Meat off My Farm, Is Wrapper Tobacco Production a Good Fit for your Farm, Distilling & Creating Lavender Products, Growing the Best Vegetable Garden in 2022, Dutch Oven & Cast Iron Cooking, Beyond the Harvest, Growing a CBD Business, Home Canning Basics and more.

Sessions for youth focus on Livestock Breakout Games (this will be worth livestock hours for our local 4-H youth), Naturally Fun – Fun hands-on activities and Corn is amazing – Learn all about corn and its uses while doing a fun activity.

Over 50 exhibitors from area agricultural and related businesses round out the event. Attendees can register to win a variety of door prizes that will be given away at the conclusion of the evening. Participants must be present to win.

The customary “Milk and Cookie” break featuring all varieties of milk sponsored by Dairy Farmers of America and cookies baked by the MCTC Culinary Program is expected to be a popular feature of the evening, as it has been in the past.

While there is no charge for attending the event, a ticket is required for dinner. Free dinner tickets can be picked up at the Mason, Lewis, Robertson, Bracken, Fleming and Nicholas County Extension Offices in Kentucky, or the Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland County Extension Offices in Ohio. Tickets are also available at the Maysville Campus of MCTC located at 1755 US Hwy 68 in Maysville, the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce and Mason and Fleming County Farm Bureau.

This year’s keynote speaker will be announced at a later date.

Event sponsorship opportunities are still available. If your organization would like to set up a display you may contact the college.

For more information, contact MCTC Workforce Solutions, 606-759-7141, extension 66120 or visit Maysville.kctcs.edu/community.