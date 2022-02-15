Bruce Chapman, 64 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, in Hamilton, Ohio.

Bruce was born on January 10, 1958, in West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Myrtle (Tellar) Chapman.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and three sisters.

He is survived by four brothers, David Chapman of Mount Orab, Paul Chapman of Winchester, Rex Chapman,of West Union and Mark Chapman of Peebles; and by three sisters, Emma Chapman of Cherry Fork, Sandy Chapman of Winchester and Mary Chapman, of Winchester.

Bruce’s wishes were to be cremated. The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.