December 2021

he Panhandler/BK Scoop, West Union, 12/2/21, Noted: Reach-in froze up, temp was 40*F, at lunch, 50*F during inspection. All items moved to another cooler and reach in unplugged. 150*F, hot dogs (H), Noted: pasteurized eggs used.

Walmart Supercenter #13687, 12/6/21, Recommend checking stock height on product throughout. Noted: Numerous shelves overstocked.

1st Stop Marathon #16, 12/7/21, Noted: Shields needed on bulbs in doors of walk in and in fast food area. Suspected rodent infestation. Please correct immediately. PCO inspection should be performed w/recommended ventilation. Fast food area cleaned out and looking good.

Taste of China, West Union 12/7/21, Facility needs food protection training. Noted: General cleaning needed of fridge/cooler, exteriors, cook top, inside bottom of coolers, etc. Cook temp excellent. Chicken 38* F (S); 50* F (prep), 72* F (C), Fried rice 172*F (C), 145* F (H), 38* F/C

Domino’s Pizza, West Union, 12/7/21, No violations at time of inspection, previous violation connected. Sani-bucket, 150 ppm quat, make table, 38*F, walk in 34*F.

Manchester Elementary, 12/9/21, Test strips need to match sanitizer. If quats is used in 3 comp sink, then test strips for quats needed. Noted: Seal repaired on back door. Staff states flooring project in the works. Funding being sought for it. Ice machine & bin need cleaned/sanitized over Christmas break.

1st Stop Manchester, 12/9/21, Noted: Pop machine drain line down inside drainpipe.

American Legion Veterans Club, 12/9/21, No violations at time of inspection.

West Union Save A Lot, 12/14/21, Thermometer needed in refrigerated case in front of meat case. Noted: Hand wash sign needed in women’s restroom.

1st Stop Seaman, 12/15/21, Noted: Bottom of deli case needs cleaned. Hand wash signage needed in restrooms.

Cruiser’s Diner, 12/15/21, Noted: Prep sink & ice machine drain lines touching discharge line , 2” air gap needed. Noted: debris/liquid in bottom of reach-in, grease build up around fryer/grill area, walk-in floors need sweep, Date marking excellent!

Gold Star Chili, Seaman, 12/15/21, Complaint of grease from hood dripping onto grill. Upon inspection, grease is dripping from good. Grill has small puddles of grease, wall behind grill is covered, table under grill covered. This will require repair to prevent fire & food contamination. Owner to verify with us when repairs will be complete.

Subway Seaman LLC, 12/15/21, Noted: 2 containers of lunch meat incorrectly dated: corrected during inspection. Noted: Pop machine leaking. Repairs underway.

Valerie’s Bed & Breakfast, 12/16/21, No violations at time of inspection.

Adams County Manor, 12/20/21, Noted: Water intrusion, flooring issue in storage portion of old kitchen, Maintenance has been notified. 161*F pureed burger (H), 38*F, cooler ground beef thawing on bottom shelf to fridge, Noted: pasteurized eggs used for breakfast.

1st Stop West Union #69, 12/21/21, Noted: Drain line from pop machine inside plumbing drain. Date marking excellent.

Olde Wayside Inn, West Union, 12/21/21, Noted: Ice machine needs cleaned and/or repaired, Facility will need to be level 4 next year.

Monarch Meadows, Seaman, 12/24/21, PIC states ice machine cleaning already scheduled. Recommend no masks over steam table to prevent having to adjust to breathe. Noted: Ice machine drain line corrected. Date marking excellent. Fries 199*F (C), Fish 168*F (H), 37* F- tomato soup (S)

Adams County Regional Medical Center, 12/24/21, Dish room turned out fantastic! No violations at time of inspection. BBQ 165* F (H), Cole slaw 41* F (H)

United Dairy Farmers, 12/27/21, Noted: Numerous items stored on the floor not 6: above. Noted: cup being used as cone to direct flow from drain lines, however it is touching the pipe & the drain, making a direct connection. Recommend full clean up/clean out of stock room. Roller grill 143* F, taco bar 142* F.

Adams County Senior Nutritional Program, 12/27/21, Noted: Ceiling sagging in mop room. Also recommend checking into weight limits of stock room due to numerous pallets of food. Noted: some leaning already taking place. Dishwasher 182* F, Cooler 37* F, potatoes 178* F (C) ribs 203* F (C)

Adams County Jail, 12/28/21, Cl bleach used as sanitizer, sanitizer test strips needed

Blake’s Pharmacy, 12/28/21, Noted: Ice cream freezer needs cleaned, crumbs in bottom of reach-in, Noted: repairs to pop/plumbing under way during inspection. New cuttin gboard needed on reach in. Dates needed on pimento cheese and ham salad. Bleach water, 200 ppm

1st Stop Winchester, 12/28/21, Noted: Motor oil above aerosol in back stock room. Plumbing drain from ice/pop still in direct contact with drain. Date marking excellent. Quat sanitizer 400 ppm (spray), 200 ppm, sink

1st Stop Panhandle, 12/28/21, Noted: Drain from pop/ice in direct contact with floor drain. Noted: fan guards/ceiling in cleaned in walk-in. New cutting board needed in reach-in. Hot box, 150*F, 140* F.

1st Stop Marathon of Peebles #85, 12/29/21, Noted: Pop machine, drain line in contact w/the drain. Noted: some evidence of possible mice infestation. Make table 37* F, spray sanitizer 200 ppm, hotbox 140* F, roller grill 148*F

Original Hometown Pizza, Peebles, 12/29/21, Recommend adding make table for pizza toppings. Noted faucet leak.

Main Street Grill, Peebles, 12/29/21, Noted: Meat above ready to eat foods; corrected during inspection. Noted: “burger fixins” tray at 50*F re-ice more often or add water to tray. Noted: water coming into kitchen under wall. Please investigate/repair as needed. Noted: Evidence of possible mice infestation. May be time to pump grease trap. Soup 166* F (C), fridge 40* F, 38 F, gravy 114​ F (C)